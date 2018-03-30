Among the 271 illegal immigrants arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials during a four-day sweep are seven Virgin Islands residents, officials say.
The operation encompassed the state of Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.
The agency said in a press release issued Thursday that 99 people had criminal records and the rest had faced other offenses including immigration violations. Forty-nine of those arrested were considered ICE fugitives, and 39 had been previously deported, according to the statement.
The felonies included murder, rape, battery, and child neglect, according to ICE. Felony convictions may also include crimes like nonpayment of child support, tax evasion, and copyright infringement.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement Public Information Officer Nestor Iglesias said the agency doesn’t provide names of the arrested.
“We don’t have a breakdown of everyone, of each individual,” he said. “Those were all kind of lumped in together.”
Asked why the agency wouldn’t release the names of the arrested or their alleged crimes, Iglesias said that was in keeping with agency policy.
“Traditionally, we don’t release names or criminality,” he said. “It’s a matter of privacy.”
Immigration and Customs Enforcement did include three examples of violent criminals arrested as part of the sweep:
• A Cuban citizen arrested on March 19 in Miami-Dade County had a 2014 conviction for attempted murder, according to the press release.
• A Mexican citizen arrested in Pompano Beach on March 20 had a 2013 conviction for child exploitation, according to the release.
• A Haitian citizen arrested on March 20 in New York had multiple criminal convictions for rape, burglary, patronizing a prostitute, and possession of marijuana, methamphetamine and cocaine, and possession of a weapon.
Iglesias said the arrestees were targeted. Asked how ICE decides to target an immigrant, he referred to the press release.
The press release doesn’t explain how immigrants are targeted.
“ICE deportation officers carry out targeted enforcement operations daily nationwide as part of the agency’s ongoing efforts to protect the nation, uphold public safety, and protect the integrity of our immigration laws and border controls,” the release reads in part. “During the targeted enforcement operations, ICE officers frequently encounter other aliens illegally present in the United States. They are evaluated on a case-by-case basis, and, when appropriate, they are arrested by ICE officers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.