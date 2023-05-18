ST. THOMAS — Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School graduated its 72nd class on Thursday during a commencement ceremony at Holy Family Catholic Church.
“Today marks the day our relationship turns from classmates to best friends,” valedictorian Pierre Fils-Joseph told his fellow graduates during his address.
Fils-Joseph struggled to contain his love and admiration for his six classmates while lauding each one personally.
“I swear, I didn’t know I was going to be like this,” he said.
Fils-Joseph said he’s planning to study accounting at the University of the Virgin Islands because he wants to understand the flow of money.
“I just realized that that suits me,” he said, “because I love math also. So math and having money involved — it caught my interest, so I decided to choose that major.” Before collecting his diploma, Fils-Joseph accepted a slew of awards for academic excellence in math, information technology and several other subjects.
Salutatorian Ethan Farrell said he’s heading to Florida, where he plans to pursue either pre-med or pre-veterinary studies at Jacksonville University.
“I’m leaning towards more medical side, but I also love animals,” he said before the ceremony. “If I — in college — pursue animals and there’s a need for animals, in college and in the world, I’ll go into the pre-veterinary side.”
Commencement speaker Artra Watlington-Francis and other speakers noted that all seven graduates were young men. Watlington-Francis said she was “a bit taken aback” before focusing on the implications of the number seven — two more graduating students than in 2022.
“Too many times we hear the options for our men are prison,” she said, or as victims of violence. Watlington-Francis noted that Thursday’s graduates would forge different paths. Four of the seven graduates on stage were National Honor Society scholars.