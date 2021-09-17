ST. THOMAS — Sandy toes and a sun-kissed nose, an island girl’s life is full of adventure, so a young St. Thomian wanted to share her experience with other children by writing a book.
At 7 years of age, Bae Shantee’ Sewer is now an author.
Her book “An Island Girl’s Life,” was published in July by Family Heritage Publishers. On Sunday, she will be having a book signing at the V.I. Children’s Museum in Havensight at 3 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a limited number of attendees will be admitted.
Sewer has always loved to use her imagination, and often writes stories or songs about the world around her.
“When I was younger, I would make funny, silly, scary, happy stories, especially one with a cow. That was really funny,” Sewer said Thursday.
Her mother, Eboni, explained that at age 6, Bae decided to write a story about her life over the summer of the pandemic.
“She wanted other people to know what it was like to live on an island,” her mother said.
The book follows the day in the life of an island girl — where she goes, what she does, and what songs she sings.
“I wanted to put all that fun in a book. A book about my life and my culture, and to inspire children to be adventurous,” Sewer said.
Sewer’s grandfather, Delroy “Chimey” Miller Jr., created the book’s illustrations, and a coloring book is also included so young readers can continue the story with their own adventures.
The Virgin Islands Montessori School student dedicated her first book to her sister, Haven, who is 4 years of age, and is planning to dedicate her next book, about an island boy, to her brother Zende, who is 1 year old.
When asked what her favorite part of being an island girl was, Sewer said, “My family is here, and we can do fun stuff, climb trees, go to the beach. It’s just an adventure every day.”
For more information, and to purchase Sewer’s book, visit www.icbybae.com.
