ST. THOMAS — The seven graduates of the St. Thomas-St. John Seventh-day Adventist School finished one chapter of their lives on Sunday, and began another during the school’s 43rd commencement ceremony held st thr Charlotte Amalie High School auditorium.

This year’s class, like others in the territory, contended with the disruptions of two Category 5 hurricanes and a pandemic before they were able to walk across the stage to receive their diplomas.