ST. THOMAS — The seven graduates of the St. Thomas-St. John Seventh-day Adventist School finished one chapter of their lives on Sunday, and began another during the school’s 43rd commencement ceremony held st thr Charlotte Amalie High School auditorium.
This year’s class, like others in the territory, contended with the disruptions of two Category 5 hurricanes and a pandemic before they were able to walk across the stage to receive their diplomas.
Salutatorian Samantha Subratee, 18, spoke about the challenges she and her classmates overcame during her address.
“It seemed as though everything switched to digital in the snap of a finger,” she said. Classes went online, students adapted to using laptop computers, and students, teachers and parents learned a new language. Phrases like “your internet is unstable,” “sorry, my camera isn’t working,” and “excuse me, but I think you’re still muted” entered the lexicon, Subratee said.
Despite those challenges, Subratee will attend the University of the Virgin Islands to study fine art and business. Three of the seven graduates are National Honor Society members.
Valedictorian Daniela Paterson, 17, is heading to Boston University to study biochemistry. After that, she intends to enter the medical field.
Before the ceremony kicked off, Paterson said she was happy to be where she is.
“Because it’s a nurturing environment, and that inspires me to continue to do higher education and to continue to pursue what I want to do,” Paterson said.
V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett gave the keynote address and Pastor Desmond F. James, president of the North Caribbean Conference of SDA, and Gerene Joseph, education director of the North Caribbean Conference of SDA, offered remarks during the ceremony.