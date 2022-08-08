Democrats who voted in Saturday’s primary mainly chose to support incumbents on the ballot, including the gubernatorial team of Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and Tregenza Roach, and several popular senators who are running for re-election.

The Bryan-Roach team coasted to victory against their rival Democrats, the gubernatorial team of Kent Bernier Sr. and former Sen. Oakland Benta.

