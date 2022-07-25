The V.I. Waste Management Authority is advising the public of upcoming repair work in Christiansted that “will cause inconvenience to pedestrians and motorists who are advised to observe traffic control signs and detour,” according to a news release issued Saturday.

The repairs are needed in the area of the King Christian Hotel and along the boardwalk.

