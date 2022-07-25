The V.I. Waste Management Authority is advising the public of upcoming repair work in Christiansted that “will cause inconvenience to pedestrians and motorists who are advised to observe traffic control signs and detour,” according to a news release issued Saturday.
The repairs are needed in the area of the King Christian Hotel and along the boardwalk.
“This construction is part of the Authority’s major sewer replacement program for the St. Croix District in the aftermath of the hurricanes in 2017,” according to the news release. “Approximately six miles of old corroded ductile iron, clay, and concrete pipes will be replaced with SDR-35 PVC pipe. Additionally, 250 sanitary sewer manholes will be rehabilitated in Christiansted.”
The sewer rehabilitation will continue into December 2023, according to the news release.
The project is funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and “will improve the water qualify of Christiansted harbor.”
In addition, repairs are being made to sewer lines in the vicinity of the Comanche Hotel in Christiansted. Repairs will begin today and are expected to be completed by August 8. Odor mitigation is currently taking place on site prior to the start of the repairs.
Motorists and pedestrians are advised to take alternate routes, and to avoid any standing water in the area. The VIWMA staff and contractors apologizes for the inconvenience and thanks the community for their patience and cooperation.
To report illegal dumping, sewage overflow or service interruptions, call the Waste Management Authority at 844-962-8784.
For more information, contact the Division of Education and Communications Management at 340-513-4171 or email communications@viwma.org.
- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.