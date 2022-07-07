An important historical figure made an appearance in the Franklin Powell Sr. Park gazebo on Emancipation Day. Queen Mary, the renowned leader of the Fireburn labor uprising, was brought to life by Carla Sewer, whose new, original play shares Queen Mary’s story in a way that’s geared toward children.
“Queen Mary is my shero,” said Sewer. “She stood up during a time when women were told to be quiet.”
“The Life and Times of Queen Mary” was set to debut for Women’s History Month in March, but due to the pandemic, Sewer postponed the first live performance until Emancipation Day. Now, she’s ready to present the performance to summer camp students and to bring the play into the classroom.
The play is accompanied by a study guide in the shape of St. Croix, where Queen Mary—Mary Thomas—along with Queen Agnes and Queen Matilda led the uprising in protest of unfair labor conditions. Known as the Fireburn riots, more than 50 St. Croix plantations were burned in the largest labor riot in Danish history.
Sewer said she first was inspired to bring Queen Mary’s story to the stage after an encounter during her time as the Elaine Sprauve librarian in 2019.
“I was working at the library and a gentleman from Denmark came in and told me about the statue, created by La Vaughn Belle and Jeannette Ehlers, which is displayed on the Copenhagen waterfront,” said Sewer. “I didn’t know about it, and I felt embarrassed that I didn’t know the history of Queen Mary, so it was up to me now to do something about that.”
Building off a Queen Mary play written by playwright Clarence Cuthbertson, Sewer researched the historical figure including conducting personal interviews with artist Belle and St. Croix professor Olasee Davis, who shared with Sewer that Queen Mary is buried on St. Croix in William’s Delight. The play is supported by the Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands, Virgin Islands Council on the Arts, and Negus Education World Specialists. Sewer’s son Callah Raji accompanies the performance on percussion.
The play’s accompanying study guide features discussion questions for parents, teachers, and students in an effort to encourage students to research, write, and perform their own stories about important figures in Virgin Islands history.
“That’s the real goal,” said Sewer. “This will allow them to have more of an appreciation of their history, heritage, and culture, so they can share it with others who are not from here.”
Sewer’s performance is about 15 minutes in length, with an additional 15 minutes allotted for a question and answer session. Queen Mary’s story has been interpreted by many creatives, but historical research is what sets Sewer’s play apart, she said.
In addition to performing for summer camps and schools, Sewer plans to perform her one-woman show on St. Thomas at Emancipation Garden and in a historic space on St. Croix.
“Queen Mary has an immense significance to the fabric of USVI culture and history,” said Sewer. “She was a young woman who said, ‘You freed us 30 years ago, but you still have us chained with these labor contracts that do not give us anything.’”
Sewer’s play begins with her posing as a statue of Queen Mary, in part to bring light to the fact that while the Fireburn leader is immortalized in Denmark, representation is not as significant in the Virgin Islands. Queen Mary is honored with the Three Queens Fountain in Charlotte Amalie.
“Denmark took her on a boat to their country and put her in prison, and now she’s being immortalized,” said Sewer. “Why isn’t the statue on St. Croix? Give the people the statue. I have an issue with that and I wanted to let people know about the statue in Denmark.”
Sewer invites teachers, school administrators, and summer camp leaders who are interested in sharing her play with their students to contact her at drcarlamsewer@neguseducation.com.