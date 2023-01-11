A 29-year-old man is facing new charges for failing to adhere to the requirements of the sex offender registry, according to a news release from Acting V.I. Attorney General Carol Thomas-Jacobs.

Omari Akeem Horton, a registered sex offender, was arrested by the V.I. Justice Department’s Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, or SORNA, Unit on Monday.

