A judge admonished V.I. Justice Department investigators Wednesday for “illegal and unconstitutional” actions when they denied bail to a man charged with failing to update his sex offender registration.
Carl DeCicco, 37, of Bethlehem Village on St. Croix, was convicted in 2004 of first-degree unlawful sexual contact. As a Tier 3 sex offender, he is required to maintain registration with the V.I. Justice Department’s sex offender database every 90 days for life.
During an annual compliance check Tuesday, investigators learned from DeCicco’s cousin that he had moved out of the apartment two weeks earlier, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by Justice Department Investigator George O’Reilly.
Investigators located DeCicco later that day on the Christiansted boardwalk and placed him under arrest for failing to notify authorities that he was not living at the address listed in his registration.
DeCicco was jailed overnight until his advice-of-rights hearing Wednesday morning, where Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr. asked about his bail amount.
Assistant V.I. Attorney General Patricia Lynn Pryor said it didn’t appear that bail had been set.
Morris was incredulous.
“You’re telling me someone was arrested in the Virgin Islands and was not given the opportunity to post bail?” Morris asked.
“To the best of my understanding, that is what occurred,” Pryor responded.
The law requires arresting officers to set bail according to a chart that specifies certain amounts for different offenses. The domestic violence law does not allow arresting officers to set bail in such cases, and defendants must have their case reviewed by a judge who then sets bail as appropriate.
But in DeCicco’s case, bail should have been set, and the fact that it was not is “illegal and unconstitutional,” Morris said. “This is absolutely unacceptable.”
Morris was initially under the impression that V.I. Police had committed the error, but Pryor clarified that it was Justice Department investigators who made the arrest.
“Well, then it sounds like your office is at fault. That’s even worse,” Morris said.
“We’ll make sure it doesn’t happen again,” Pryor said.
Morris ordered bail set at $5,500 per the chart, but said DeCicco may sign an unsecured bond, meaning he does not have to post cash. He is required to remain in the custody of a third-party custodian who agreed to monitor him while he awaits trial, and he may only leave his home for work. Morris also ordered him to update his registration within 24 hours of release.
