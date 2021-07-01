A sex offender with convictions in several states, Dylan Caily, has been located on St. Thomas and arrested for failure to register with the V.I. Justice Department.
Caily, 45, was arrested and charged with two counts of failure to register as a sex offender, and is facing between three months and two years in prison for each charge.
Caily was born in Oklahoma and has a criminal history in Kentucky, Florida, Washington, D.C., and Washington state, according to Assistant V.I. Attorney General Brenda Scales.
He has “various felony and misdemeanor convictions,” including a 2002 conviction for theft by deception, and a 2006 conviction for first-degree sexual abuse, Scales said.
His 14th arrest resulted in the 2006 conviction and a 10-year prison sentence, and he subsequently violated his parole, Scales said.
There is an active warrant for his arrest in Washington state, where he was convicted of failing to register as a sex offender in October, and he subsequently failed to register as a sex offender again.
Scales asked Magistrate Judge Carolyn Hermon-Percell to set bail at $100,000 so they can check to see if Washington authorities want to extradite him.
It’s unclear when he arrived in the Virgin Islands, but Justice Department Special Agent Tarique Turnbull said that on May 27, U.S. Marshals sent him a photo of Caily apparently sitting in an area of Sub Base on St. Thomas and alerted him to Caily’s presence in the Virgin Islands.
Caily had not registered with the V.I. Justice Department as required by law, and “as far as I know he was staying at Emerald Beach, and then we obtained information that he worked at Green House and he also was trying to obtain work at Hook Line and Sinker in Frenchtown,” Turnbull said.
Justice Department spokeswoman Sandra Goomansingh issued a news release Thursday, saying that authorities were searching for Caily.
Turnbull said Caily was located and arrested near the Cancryn school campus Tuesday.
Territorial Public Defender Paula Norkaitis said Caily is willing to seek employment and register as required.
“I’m very concerned that he is a flight risk and definitely a danger to the community,” said Hermon-Percell, who noted the numerous aliases listed in Caily’s court documents.
Norkaitis said Caily was adamant that he has never used an alias, but the judge ordered him to surrender his Kentucky driver’s license and said they need to “figure out why we have all these names for him.”
Hermon-Percell set bail at $25,000 cash, and said if Caily chooses to post property, it must be worth at least $50,000. Arraignment is set for July 16.