A sex offender charged with failing to register with the Justice Department did not appear in court for his arraignment Friday.
Melroy Matthias, 56, is currently homeless and frequents the area of the Cruz Bay ferry dock on St. John.
He was convicted in V.I. Superior Court on Feb. 12, 2008, of first-degree unlawful sexual contact, and has frequently struggled to comply with court orders.
He had previously been charged in August 2018 with failing to register as a sex offender, and was arrested again for the crime on May 6.
Magistrate Judge Henry Carr III said at his advice-of-rights hearing on May 7 that even though Matthias is homeless, he’s still required to check in with authorities and update his sex offender registration. But his Territorial Public Defender Julie Todman said Matthias is also suffering from mental illness, and “our government needs to do a better job of dealing with people who have mental illness.”
Carr allowed Matthias to be released from jail on an unsecured appearance bond, and ordered him to return to court for his arraignment.
But Matthias didn’t show Friday morning — which wasn’t a total surprise given the financial and logistical challenges he’d face traveling from St. John to the Magistrate Court in Barbel Plaza on St. Thomas.
“I had a feeling that this was going to happen,” Carr said. Territorial Public Defender Maryann Matney said her office would do its best to locate him.
“I don’t particularly like it, but I had a feeling that this was going to happen, for the reasons stated. He’s homeless, don’t have a telephone. I knew he was going to forget. Let’s try this one more time,” Carr said.
Carr said rather than issue a warrant, he’d give public defenders one more week to bring Matthias into court, and set a new arraignment date for May 28.
“If he’s not here for the next arraignment date, you may well have taken all discretion out of my hands that I can possibly exercise,” Carr told Matney.
“We’ll do everything we can to find him,” Matney said.