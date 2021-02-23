Sex offender Robert Black has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars for attempting to lure a child into sex online.
Black, 50, was sentenced Friday on the charges of attempted coercion and enticement, and failure to register as a sex offender, U.S. Attorney Gretchen Shappert announced in a news release.
U.S. District Court Judge Wilma Lewis sentenced Black to serve 120 months behind bars on each count, to be served concurrently, followed by a 10-year term of supervised release and a fine of $1,000.
Black pleaded guilty in October after admitting that he used the internet to try to lure children into sex, including a federal agent conducting an online sting operation by posing as a 14-year-old.
Black’s arrest came after undercover agents with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations created fake online profiles.
Black sent photos of his naked torso and genitals to one of them — 14-year-old “DJ” — on Aug. 15, 2019, according to the affidavit for Black’s arrest. Black said he was 33 and told “DJ” that “I prefer” sex with young boys.
Black described various sexual activities he wanted, and arranged a meeting with “DJ” the following day on the Christiansted Boardwalk, where federal agents took him into custody. In 2000, Black was convicted in Kansas City, Mo., of second-degree statutory sodomy.
He was 28 years old at the time and his victim was a 15-year-old boy, according to the sex offender registry.
He has used various aliases, including “Ken Brown,” “Robert Brown” and “Derek Hall,” according to the registry.
The website does not list his sentence, but says he was released from prison on Feb. 17, 2003. He is classified as a Tier 3 sex offender, the most serious classification under Missouri law, and is required to remain on the sex offender registry for life.
Tier 3 offenders are also required to check in with Missouri law enforcement officials in person every 90 days.
Shappert said Black failed to register locally when he moved to the Virgin Islands in 2018, and he has an outstanding parole violation warrant from Missouri for a prior sex offender registration violation.
He also has an outstanding parole violation warrant from Georgia for trafficking in methamphetamine.