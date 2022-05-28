A St. Croix man, who has been in a legal limbo after serving jail time for violating sex offender registration requirements, may finally be headed to Georgia to face prosecution in that state.
Asymo Lion Prentice, 30, was convicted in 2008 of child molestation and sentenced to serve 15 years in Atlanta, “however, he was released on parole for good behavior after serving 8 years,” according to a previous statement issued by the Justice Department. “After Prentice’s release, he traveled back to the Virgin Islands and registered as a Tier 2 sex offender. He was therefore required to register every six months for 25 years.”
Georgia officials charged him with felony violation of the state sex offender registry after he failed to appear for his annual check-in appointment in Oct. 2020, and Prentice failed to update his Virgin Islands registration on March 10, 2021 as required, according to court records.
Virgin Islands authorities arrested Prentice on May 5, 2021, and Assistant V.I. Attorney General Jasmine Griffin said Prentice should be held without bail because officials in Georgia are pursuing extradition, and Prentice has been “bouncing around” between various addresses without informing the court as required.
“I’m inclined to agree with the People,” Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr. said at the time. “We have a situation here in where we have a defendant who has absconded from the law in the state of Georgia, so much to the point that they are willing to pay those costs to bring him back there to face charges.”
The judge said Prentice must post $100,000 in cash in order to be released from jail. A month later, Presiding Judge Harold Willocks allowed him to be released to a third-party custodian after posting $1,000 cash, and ordered him to remain under 24-hour house arrest with an electronic monitor.
He was arrested by warrant three different times for failure to comply with pretrial release conditions, and pleaded guilty on Feb. 2 and sentenced to time served, according to court records.
He was ordered released the same day pending extradition to Georgia, which was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and ordered to remain under electronic monitoring, at a cost of $70 per week. Prentice and his third-party custodian fell behind on payments, and Willocks removed the electronic monitoring requirement a few days later.
It’s unclear from publicly available court records what happened with the case in the three months since, but Willocks held an extradition hearing Thursday to discuss the state of Georgia’s renewed interest in retrieving Prentice to face prosecution.
When the matter began, “it was a little confusing and the court may not have handled it appropriately,” Willocks said.
But, “Georgia now says that they want him,” and the demanding state has the right to send agents to the Virgin Islands to pick him up, and they have 30 days under the law to “have that person incarcerated until they come for him,” Willocks said.
Territorial Public Defender Ramiro Orozco said Prentice “never received an opportunity to object to the extradition,” and the state of Georgia “has the discretion to do an electronic hearing regarding this.”
Orozco said that if Prentice is transported to Georgia and sentenced to time served, he would be left without housing and automatically in violation of his sex offender registration requirements.
Orozco also said that, “it’s not an extradition, it is a retaking,” and it’s unclear whether Georgia will expend the resources to pick him up.
Orozco began describing the circumstances under which Prentice was charged, but “as you’re aware, the facts of the case is really not relevant to the court,” Willocks said.
Under the interstate compact, the demanding state has the right to request that Prentice be kept in custody, and “the court has very little discretion on a retaking,” Willocks said.
He scheduled a status conference for June 17.