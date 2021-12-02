Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to sentence Yohanna Gonzalez-McFarlane to six-and-a-half years in prison for trafficking vulnerable women — including a 17-year-old — from other islands to St. Thomas and forcing them to work in her illegal brothel, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
For nearly two years, Gonzalez-McFarlane, 40, ran the Underground Nightclub, “a bar that served as an unlicensed brothel, with three rooms in the back of the club outfitted with beds that were used for commercial sex acts with clients,” according to a sentencing memorandum filed Tuesday by Assistant U.S. Attorney Meredith Edwards.
She “recruited and smuggled into the Territory Spanish-speaking women from impoverished countries, many under the false promise of legitimate employment as bartenders. Upon arrival, the defendant forced the women to work as prostitutes until they paid off their smuggling related debts,” Edwards wrote.
The memorandum also includes details about the exploitation victims endured.
“For the majority of the women, the defendant charged $10 for every client taken to one of the bar’s three back rooms. If a client wanted to take one of the women out of the club, the defendant typically charged each female $100 to do so. The defendant housed most of these women in a two-bedroom, one bathroom apartment, for which she typically charged $125 per person, per week,” Edwards wrote.
She entered a guilty plea with prosecutors on Dec. 1, 2020, and admitted to four counts of bringing illegal aliens into the United States for financial gain, and transportation for prostitution.
Federal and local officers raided the club on Aug. 7, 2019, and found victims who said Gonzalez-McFarlane threatened them and told them she “had connections with the police.” They also said she’d taken their passports and kept them captive in a cramped apartment.
Under federal sentencing guidelines, the parties agree that she will face between 63 and 78 months, and prosecutors are asking for a sentence at the high end.
“The defendant’s conduct in this case was unquestionably reprehensible and is worthy of every day of the recommended sentence of six-and-a-half years,” Edwards wrote.