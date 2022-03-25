ST. CROIX — Shadya Coureur, an eighth-grader at Free Will Baptist Christian School, won the Territorial Spelling Bee held Thursday where she went head-to-head with 10 other students.
Her victory came after 18 intense rounds, winning with the correct spelling of the word “bumptious.”
The new Territorial Spelling Bee champion had to first out spell her schoolmates at her school’s spelling bee, then out spell district competitors in the St. Croix District Intermediate Spelling Bee held Feb. 24. Now, with three compiled wins, Coureur will represent the U.S. Virgin Islands in the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee on June 2 in Maryland.
Though enthused by her victory, Coureur said it took focus and hard word-training with her parents, and coach Hannah Postlewaite, to win. She said even with all the dedication, she was still anxious on Thursday morning.
“I was very nervous. It may not have looked like it, but if you were standing next to me you would hear by heart beating so fast,” Coureur said.
To prepare for the territorywide spelling bee Coureur said she used a variety of tactics to give her an edge over her competition.
“One of my studying methods is learning the origins of the words because that’s very important to know where the word comes from. Like Latin, French words, Italian — they are all important to know because they explain the word,” Coureur said. “Also, the word’s definition is very important as well because you can have a homonym like sea and see. So, knowing the definition for those words becomes very important. So today I just thought about it, remembered those things, and then just spelled the words.”
The middle schooler’s passion for words extends to the pen, for Coureur is an avid writer of fantasy, adventure, and mystery. While she can see herself “being a lot of things” when she is older, she said she is currently an author of nine books that she hopes to publish one day.
After the initial 10 rounds, the contest was between Coureur and Micah Dominique, a student at New Testament Academy Inc., who came in second-place following seven rounds. Throughout the contest, he showed that he wasn’t simply a formidable speller, but a comedian at heart, joshing lightheartedly with pronouncers during his turns. He holds an unexpected favorite part of his duration at the Territorial Spelling Bee.
Having spelled the word “colic” incorrectly as “collick” in the 17th round, Dominique said his “favorite part about today is actually getting the word wrong, because I had told her [Shadya Coureur] that she could go ahead and get her word wrong for me too and we can both have a second chance. It made her laugh.”
Like his fellow competitors, Dominique said he studied, but some words were harder for him to remember than others.
“I struggled with all the weird words. Like tsk tsk, which is spelled t-s-k-t-s-k. You know that’s a word? That’s weird spelling,” Dominique said.
Though he admitted he was very nervous, Dominique said he was able to calm himself down by holding onto his leg and counting the letters inside any given word before spelling.
Wanting to be a pilot when he grows up, Dominique said if there was one sentiment he could relay to the public it wouldn’t be about the sea, but “I would say that spelling is good. It is fun, and that today I had fun.”
Fourth-grader Madison Davis, representing the Church of God Holiness Academy, took third place and like the others in the winner’s circle, she too struggled with the pressure of being on stage in front of an audience of nearly 75 people.
“I was nervous and I was crying so someone had to come help me,” Davis said. “I thought I wasn’t like even going to get a trophy. But that was my favorite part, that we got the trophies and all those things inside the bags. I really liked that,” said Davis, who one day would like to become a ballerina or a flight attendant.
V.I. Education Department Deputy Commissioner Renee Charleswell, who represented Education Commissioner Racquel Berry-Benjamin, said there may only be one first-place winner but all 11 contestants would leave the competition Thursday as champions.
“You are fierce. You are fearless and you are formidable. You are all winners. Thank you for being Virgin Islands ambassadors. You represent excellence. Your hard work and commitment has gotten you to this winner’s circle,” Charleswell said.