The Biden administration has reportedly begun requesting the resignations of remaining Trump-appointed U.S. attorneys, as is traditional during presidential transitions, but it remains unclear whether U.S. Attorney for the Virgin Islands Gretchen Shappert is among those who have been asked to step down.
Trump appointees who were confirmed by the Senate were reportedly asked to resign in a conference call Tuesday. Neither the White House Press Office, nor Shappert responded to a request for comment from The Daily News on Wednesday.
Shappert never received Senate confirmation, and it’s unclear if she was among those who have been asked to resign.
Shappert received an interim appointment from former Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Jan. 4, 2018, and the V.I. District Court appointed Shappert to the role on April 23, 2018.
The Trump administration had left the position officially unfilled for nearly a year, and First Assistant U.S. Joycelyn Hewlett stepped in as acting U.S. Attorney after Sessions asked for the resignation of former U.S. Attorney Ronald Sharpe in March 2017. Sharpe was among 46 U.S. Attorneys who were holdovers from the Obama administration asked to resign by Sessions when the Trump administration took power. It’s also unclear whether Biden intends to act on a letter from V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett, which called for Biden to replace Shappert.
In an excerpt provided by Plaskett’s Communications Director Mike McQuerry on Jan. 22, Plaskett wrote that “it is of critical importance to the Virgin Islands community that we intentionally fill this position with a local representative.”
McQuerry said Tuesday that Plaskett is not available for comment because she’s serving in her role as an impeachment manager for the ongoing proceedings against Donald Trump, but “as of now there is no update on the situation.”
Biden’s recent action will not apply to David Weiss, the chief federal prosecutor in Delaware who is overseeing a continuing tax investigation involving President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, according to a senior Justice Department official who spoke to a USA Today reporter but who is not authorized to comment publicly on pending personnel decisions.
John Durham, the Connecticut federal prosecutor appointed by former Attorney General William Barr to investigate the origins of the Russia inquiry, also will remain to complete that work.
The official said the transition is expected to occur over the next few weeks, unlike the directive issued by the Trump administration which requested the resignations immediately following the March 2017 dismissal announcement. The action prompted a brief stand-off between Trump Justice officials and then-Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, an Obama administration appointee, who refused to resign, forcing his dismissal. Trump had previously asked Bharara to remain as the chief prosecutor in New York’s Southern District.
The Biden administration is moving forward with the changes even as Merrick Garland, the president’s nominee for attorney general, has yet to be scheduled for a Senate confirmation hearing, along with other top Justice nominees including Lisa Monaco, Biden’s pick for deputy attorney general.
Pending confirmation, the department is being led by acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson and acting Deputy Attorney General John Carlin, both installed by the Biden administration last month.