ATLANTA — Cobb County, Ga., Sheriff Neil Warren is denying allegations that he had copies of a newspaper removed from the county’s jail to prevent inmates and staff from seeing an article about the treatment of inmates at the jail.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia said Wednesday it received information that Sheriff Neil Warren allegedly “ordered” staff to remove copies of the Jan. 12 edition of the Marietta Daily Journal from the Cobb Adult Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.