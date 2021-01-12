A large brawl on Buck Island off St. Croix on Sunday led to a shooting and high-speed-boat chase, but no serious injuries were reported.
“A physical altercation with more than 20 individuals broke out on the monument that led to multiple shots being fired,” said acting Park Superintendent Reggie Tiller. “Immediately after, rangers were involved in a high-speed chase with the suspected persons and vessel.”
Buck Island Reef National Monument is managed by the National Park Service.
The U.S. Coast Guard searched for several hours before apprehending the driver, who “was taken into custody and booked at local law enforcement facility,” Tiller wrote. “The vessel has been seized and inventoried. The rangers have recovered a firearm which is believed to be the weapon used. Currently, we have not received any reports of serious injuries or anyone being shot.”
The suspect has not yet been publicly identified, and Tiller said the National Park Service is working with the V.I. Police Department, the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office “to bring forward the correct charges.”
V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima referred all questions about the incident to the National Park Service.
Parties and large gatherings are currently banned on Buck Island as part of COVID-19 restrictions.