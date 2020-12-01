A shooting on Queen Mary Highway early Monday morning on St. Croix left one man dead and another injured, according to V.I. Police Department spokesman Toby Derima.
The incident occurred at around 1:19 a.m. when the 911 call center received a report of shots fired and “someone calling for help on Queen Mary Highway, near Estate Whim,” Derima said in a news release.
Officers responded and found an unresponsive Black man, later identified as Jakari Charles, “and a wounded Caucasian male, both suffering from gunshot wounds,” Derima said.
The injured man was transported to Luis Hospital for treatment and is in stable condition, Derima said.
Emergency Medical Technicians pronounced Charles dead at the scene.
“Jakari Charles is believed to be in his thirties, and his last known address is in William’s Delight,” Derima said.
It’s unclear whether police found any firearms at the scene, but Derima did say that they are investigating Charles’s death as a homicide.
Detectives are seeking information about the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to contact police by calling 911, the Crime Tipline at 340-778-4950, or anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.