Six people were shot and injured Saturday on St. Croix, and two remain in critical condition, according to V.I. Police.
The incident occurred at around 3:21 a.m. when the 911 call center received several Shot Spotter notifications of about 40 shots fired in the area of the Tipsy Iguana in Peter’s Rest, which was closed at the time.
“Shortly after, 911 also received calls from the Juan F. Luis Hospital of six gunshot victims who were transported to the hospital by private vehicles,” according to a news release issued by police spokesman Glen Dratte.
“Officers responded to the scene and did a preliminary investigation, which revealed there was a verbal altercation involving two males where shots were subsequently discharged, striking two females and four males. Two of the male victims underwent surgery and remain in critical condition. The other four victims received gunshot wounds that were non life-threatening injuries,” according to police.
Staff at the Tipsy Iguana posted on Facebook after the shooting, thanking the community “for your support, loving energy & calls of concern regarding an incident that occurred early this morning in the area.”
The business emphasized that, “Tipsy Iguana bar & nightclub has been CLOSED, non-operational, since Feb 19th Due to a tentative transition to a new location. The food van opened on Thursday and Friday (serving food only) And had already soldout of food/closed when an incident occurred in the area,” according to the post. “We appreciate your support, messages, calls of concern & we will keep those affected in our prayers.”
The case is under investigation, and anyone with information is urged to call police at the Criminal Investigation Bureau Tipline, 340-778-4850, the anonymous tip service Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477 or 911.
— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.