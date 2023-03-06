Six people were shot and injured Saturday on St. Croix, and two remain in critical condition, according to V.I. Police.

The incident occurred at around 3:21 a.m. when the 911 call center received several Shot Spotter notifications of about 40 shots fired in the area of the Tipsy Iguana in Peter’s Rest, which was closed at the time.

