The V.I. Police Department is investigating after a man was shot Tuesday morning on St. Croix.
The incident occurred just before 10 a.m. on Mulero Street in Estate Profit, where the Shot Spotter acoustic gunfire location system identified 11 shots fired in the area, according to V.I. Police spokesman Glen Dratte.
A victim told police he was driving when he was struck by gunfire, and drove himself to Luis Hospital where he was treated, according to police.
Dratte said the case is under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call police at 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211, or the anonymous tip service Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477, or online at p3tips.com.