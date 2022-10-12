Two victims had to be treated for injuries sustained in a deliberate car crash by a driver trying to elude police after leading them on a chase Sunday night near Melvin Evans Highway on St. Croix. Police said the driver was suspected of shooting at a motorist just minutes prior to crashing into a vehicle, injuring two occupants, before escaping through bushes, according to a news release. The man who was shot at was unharmed, police said. The case began around 8:05 p.m. on Sunday, when police said that a patrol unit was flagged down by an individual, “who stated their vehicle was shot at near the William Roebuck Industrial Park entrance on the Melvin H. Evans Highway while heading eastbound.” “The patrol unit was able to locate and pursue the suspect’s vehicle, a blue car occupied by just the male suspect, who led police on a high-speed chase on the highway heading east,” the release stated. “The chase came to an end when the suspect crashed into a vehicle with two victims by the intersection at East Airport Road.” The officers who gave chase said that the suspect “immediately abandoned the blue car and escaped into nearby bushes and evaded police.” The victims involved in the accident were transported to Luis Hospital for treatment. No injuries were reported from the victim of the shooting.
V.I. Police spokesman Glen Dratte said Tuesday that the two crash victims were released from the hospital.