One St. Croix teen injured in a shooting at a dance party Sunday has been released from the hospital, while another was airlifted to Florida in critical condition, according to V.I. Police Department spokesman Glen Dratte.

The incident occurred at around 1:46 a.m. Sunday when an unidentified gunman sprayed bullets into a crowd, striking a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old girl.

- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.