One St. Croix teen injured in a shooting at a dance party Sunday has been released from the hospital, while another was airlifted to Florida in critical condition, according to V.I. Police Department spokesman Glen Dratte.
The incident occurred at around 1:46 a.m. Sunday when an unidentified gunman sprayed bullets into a crowd, striking a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old girl.
The 17-year-old was shot in the shoulder, and Dratte said he has been treated and released from Luis Hospital.
The woman, however, was shot in the chin, and Dratte said the bullet has lodged in her throat.
She was transported to a Florida hospital in critical condition. Dratte said her condition as of Tuesday is unclear because she tested positive for COVID-19, and was stabilized and placed in isolation.
The two victims were injured after a gunman shot into a crowd attending a “Tsunami” dance party at the La Reine Shopping Center parking lot.
Police have not arrested any suspects in the shooting, and anyone with information is urged to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau’s tip line at 340-778-4950, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.