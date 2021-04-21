An 11-year-old girl on a St. Croix playground was one of the victims injured by gunfire on Monday night, and three men were killed at two different crime scenes, police said at a press conference.
“The tragedy is that our members of our community again were impacted by bloodshed. We have to do something about it, we will continue to do something about it,” said V.I. Police Commissioner Trevor Velinor.
The first shooting occurred at around 7:46 p.m. at the Aureo Diaz housing community and four people were struck by bullets — Michael Ramos, Juan Velasquez, Guillermo Rivera, and the 11-year-old child.
Ramos and Velazquez died of their wounds at Luis Hospital, according to St. Croix Police Chief Sidney Elskoe.
At 9:30 p.m. there was another shooting in the area of Cash and Carry in La Reine, which left Jovel Newton dead, Elskoe said. V.I. Police did not provide the age of the victims.
In the second shooting, “we also had law enforcement who were involved in a proactive investigation,” Velinor said.
That investigation is ongoing, Velinor said, and “we are looking at those individuals who were involved in committing a very violent act, and law enforcement was present on the scene.”
This included both V.I. Police and officers from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, and Homeland Security Investigations, he said.
Elskoe said that Newton was pronounced dead at the scene, and that police recovered several weapons from both crime scenes.
He declined to identify the type of guns recovered, but “I can tell you there were different calibers, but the amount of weapons I cannot say.”
The shooting at Aureo Diaz “appears to be the result of an argument,” and the motive for the second shooting is unclear, Elskoe said.
Velinor promised a resolution.
“These two incidents, within an hour apart of each other, again demonstrates that it seems to be a narrative where individuals are possessing firearms, using firearms, and impacting our community. I will tell you that we will solve these two cases,” Velinor said.
Elskoe also promised swift action.
“These matters continue to be under investigation, and as the commissioner said we look forward to seeing them resolve in short order,” Elskoe said.
He added that investigators have gotten “several bits of information” already, but he urged community members to come forward with any information.”
He also said police have suspects in the shootings and “we want to assure you that we are following all leads.”
Velinor also said police are working to expand coverage on St. Croix, and installation of long-awaited surveillance cameras is expected to begin by July 27.
The latest shootings have brought the number of homicides on St. Croix to 15 so far this year. St. Thomas has reported two murders, and there has been one homicide on St. John.
Anyone with information about the shootings or other crime in the territory is asked to contact police at 911, or 340-778-2211, or the anonymous tip service Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.