Police are investigating a series of shootings on St. Croix during the weekend that left Denver Charlery dead and at least three other victims injured.
One of the shootings occurred Friday night at the Legion Hall, where a group had gathered to hold a memorial for 25-year-old murder victim Kadeem Baptiste, according to St. Croix Police Chief Sidney Elskoe.
Baptiste was one of six individuals shot on Feb. 27 at the Corner Pocket grill and nightclub in Estate La Reine. Police said he was airlifted to a hospital on the mainland for treatment where he died on March 6.
Elskoe said that Baptiste’s mourners had planned a memorial at the pier on March 25, and “I predicted that it would become violent, so I took steps to stop it.”
Elskoe said he contacted the V.I. Port Authority and “they locked the gate for the pier so those individuals could not have that event. People kind of milled around outside, but eventually left.”
It appears the group decided to hold another memorial Friday, Elskoe said, and did not distribute a flier or other public announcement so as to avoid attracting the attention of law enforcement.
“They had this event, they kept it quiet. And the result was, from what I understand, some individuals drove by, fired shots at the individuals in the party and those individuals fired back,” Elskoe said.
Elskoe said he received “frantic” phone calls from residents, and police collected shell casings at the scene and documented damage to vehicles in the area.
There have been reports that at least two people were injured, but Elskoe said the possible victims did not seek treatment at Luis Hospital, and those reports remain unconfirmed.
“The major injury, it’s hearsay right now. That individual did not go to the hospital. We’re getting bits of information here and there saying someone was indeed shot. We did get information that there was another individual that might have received a minor injury,” Elskoe said.
Police are also investigating a shooting at a home in Mon Bijou that occurred Friday night. No injuries were reported, and Elskoe said police are waiting to release information about that ongoing investigation.
On Saturday at around 11:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting at Galloway’s Center just off the highway near Sunny Isle Shopping Center, where one victim, later identified as Denver Charlery, had been shot in the parking lot of a nightclub, Elskoe said.
V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima said Charlery was transported to Luis Hospital via private ambulance and pronounced dead on arrival.
Charlery’s murder marks the 15th homicide in the territory so far this year, and the 12th on St. Croix. There have been two homicides on St. Thomas, and one on St. John.
At 11:59 p.m. officers responded to reports of another shooting in the area of the Ann E. Heyliger Vegetable Market in Frederiksted and found three victims suffering from gunshot sounds, Elskoe said.
None of the victims’ injuries were life threatening, and Derima said two were treated at Luis Hospital and released. A third is still hospitalized. Derima said that two of the victims in that shooting are 18 years old, and the third is 19.
Elskoe said it’s unclear whether the victims were targeted or got caught in the crossfire, and they have not cooperated with law enforcement.
Police have not made any arrests in connection with the shootings, and Elskoe said officers did not find weapons at any of the crime scenes.
However, police did recover shell casings, and the ballistic evidence indicates that several firearms were used in the shootout at the vegetable market, including both handguns and high-powered rifles, Elskoe said.
Elskoe and Lt. Leslie Williams, police commander for St. Croix’s west end, spoke at a press conference Sunday afternoon at the vegetable market — a departure from traditional police station briefings.
“The purpose of that is to show everyone that we are here, we are with you. The message that we want to send is that we must work together,” Elskoe said.
Saturday night’s shooting happened only yards from where he was standing, and “I will speak freely,” Elskoe said. “Everybody knows that this is the location where you come to buy drugs.”
Elskoe said loitering in the area is prohibited, but produce vendors may still legally sell fruits and vegetables at the market.
There has been a recent increase in criminal activity “islandwide,” and “we have to do something with the resources that we have to increase our presence,” Williams said. “The problem is all over but the town area definitely has to be covered, and we’re going to do our best to make sure that happens.”
Police are urging anyone with information about the shootings or other crimes to contact police — anonymously if necessary. To report information, call 911, the Crime Tipline at 340-778-4950 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.