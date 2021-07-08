Owners of short-term rental properties are reminded that a new law requiring a specific business license has gone into effect, according to a news release from the Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs.
A short-term rental is an establishment primarily engaged in providing accommodations for less than 90 days as tourist or vacation rentals in private homes, condominiums and villas.
Hotels, motels, casino hotels and bed-and-breakfast inns are not included under the definition of a short-term rental.
Licensing and Consumer Affairs has created two categories of short-term rental licenses.
Licences
The first license, “Short Term Rental A,” is for properties that can accommodate five or more persons and costs $260 per year, according to the news release.
The second license, “Short Term Rental B,” is for properties that can accommodate up to four persons and cost $195 per year.
According to the department, “a short-term rental business license achieves a couple of positive things for the United States Virgin Islands. It allows the Government of The Virgin Islands to collect the Hotel Room Occupancy tax from persons engaged in short term rentals who are not a member of Airbnb.”
As of June 2017, the V.I. government and Airbnb entered into an agreement in which Airbnb collects the 12.5% hotel room occupancy tax on behalf of homeowners and remit payment to the V.I. Bureau of Internal Revenue. The collection and remittance of the tax from members of other short-term rental groups or independent owners relies on the honor system.
According to the department, the law allows the V.I. government to collect taxes from persons who are engaged in the business of short-term rentals, and it enables homeowner’s associations to monitor neighborhoods to ensure compliance with bylaws regarding short-term rentals.
When it is time for renewal, individuals and businesses currently holding apartment rental business licenses will need to convert to a short-term rental license if applicable, according to the statement.
For more information, or to apply for the short-term-rental license, contact the Licensing Division at 340-713-3522 in the St. Croix District or 340-714-3522 in the St. Thomas and St. John District.