Prosecutors filed a 15-count amended information Monday against two siblings accused of stealing at least $60,000 from a vulnerable elderly victim between 2018 and 2019.
Lissette Felix appeared in court Monday after being extradited from Florida, and her brother Ricardo Algarin was previously arrested in Florida and charged in April.
The majority of the charges in the information are filed against Felix, including obtaining money by false pretenses, embezzlement, identity theft, aggravated identity theft, forgery, filing or recording forged instruments, conspiracy, two counts of grand larceny, acting in assumed character, intentional alteration of financial records, and financial exploitation of an elderly or dependent adult.
Algarin is charged with possession of stolen property, conspiracy, grand larceny, and financial exploitation of an elder.
Algarin last appeared in court for a status conference on June 17, and Judge Harold Willocks continued the case to Oct. 14.
Felix appeared in court for her advice-of-rights hearing Monday, where attorney Kye Walker asked that Felix be allowed to post an unsecured $25,000 bond and return to Florida while she awaits trial.
Walker said Felix and her husband had tried to arrange for Felix to surrender herself to law enforcement, but her previous attorney did not follow through with the necessary arrangements.
Felix “has been sitting in the Florida jail for over two weeks before she was extradited to the Virgin Islands,” Walker said.
Assistant V.I. Attorney General Williams Appleton Jr. said prosecutors oppose an unsecured bond, which means Felix would not have to post any cash in order to be released while she awaits trial, and asked for bail to remain at $35,000.
While Felix has no criminal record, the allegations are “of predatory behavior of the most vulnerable people in our society, the aged and impaired,” Appleton said.
Magistrate Judge Yolan Brow Ross said she would allow Felix to post $1,000 cash and sign an unsecured bond for the remaining $34,000.
