Prosecutors filed a 15-count amended information Monday against two siblings accused of stealing at least $60,000 from a vulnerable elderly victim between 2018 and 2019.

Lissette Felix appeared in court Monday after being extradited from Florida, and her brother Ricardo Algarin was previously arrested in Florida and charged in April.

- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.