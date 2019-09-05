The V.I. Sickle Cell Soldiers Support Group Inc., in collaboration with the St. Thomas-St. John Sickle Cell Disease Parent Support Group Inc., will present Walking with the Stars on Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m. at Franklin Powell Park in Cruz Bay.
The evening will include live music performances by Eva Chinnery, Miss Ingrid, Love City Pan Dragons and more. The Dynamic Dancers and Fiona the fire dancer will perform. Food and drink will be for sale, and there will be a raffle with prizes including a stay at Gallows Point Resort, a BVI boat trip with Seashells Boat Charters, a snorkel sail trip with Cruz Bay Watersports, dinner at Lime Inn and a massage or facial from Absolute Serenity Spa.
