ST. CROIX — Sidewalk construction is slated to begin today on Market Street in Frederiksted, the Public Works Department announced Monday. The portion of the sidewalk to be repaired is currently filled with mud and debris, which has led to drainage challenges and stagnant water in the swale, Public Works said.
Public Works employees will work on the damaged sidewalk between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily; the public is urged to avoid that block during those hours.
The work is expected to be completed Wednesday.