ST. CROIX — Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. and members of the community will tee off with a purpose next week at Buccaneer Golf Course.
The group will host its annual Sigma Scholarship Open to raise money for its scholarship fund.
Tee off is at 10 a.m. with a “shotgun start” on Saturday, July 30. The format is as designated — a shotgun is shot into the air to signal the start of the tournament with groups of players teeing off simultaneously from different holes.
According to fraternity member and golf aficionado Jimmy Black, the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity focuses on bringing its members’ interests to the group. In that way, Black brought his love for golf to the chapter through this tournament.
Participants can enter as a team or individually, but the cost to participate will vary. The number of participants and the amount of money raised will determine the amount of the scholarship and the number of recipients.
To be eligible for the scholarship, the individuals must be graduates of a Virgin Islands high school with a 3.3. cumulative GPA or higher, according to Black.
There are three tournament packages to enter: Bronze, Dove White, and Royal Blue. The Bronze package is for individual golfers. This package includes a banquet lunch and costs $150. The Dove White package is for a foursome (4 golfers), it includes a banquet lunch and costs $600 . Lastly, the Royal Blue package allows a company or individual to sponsor a team of four. This package includes breakfast, sponsorship of a hole, and a banquet lunch — all for $1,500.
The tournament will be played as one group, and Buccaneer Golf Professional Kenrich Peets, will determine each participant’s handicap to level the playing field of the group.
According to Black, an additional contest awaits participants at the par 3, 9-hole.
For just $10, any participant can play the hole against Black. The winner of this challenging feat will get their $10 back and a bottle of Cruzan Rum, according to Black.
There will be trophy prizes at the end of the tournament for various categories.
Eddison Frazer, the fraternity’s president, said the local chapter had been dormant until it was re-activated in 2020. Members have been giving back ever since in accordance with their motto: “Culture for service and service for humanity.”
“We use this platform as a way to give back to the community,” Frazer said, adding that the chapter has since added 20 new members since it was reactivated .
In addition to he and Black, some of the other prominent Sigmas on island are Warren Spencer, longtime owner of Spencer’s Beauty Salon in La Grande Princesse and Agriculture Commissioner Positive Nelson.
“We have participated in a number of different community service events on the island,” Frazer said, ticking off a list that included participating in Relay for Life twice, holding fundraisers to donate to groups like the Salvation Army that are providing meals and other services to the less fortunate, and the donation of toys to Queen Louise Home for Children last Christmas.
“We plan to do that on an annual basis. This year we will do the same thing — we will have our food and toy drive,” Frazer said, adding that many of the items are donated by the community.
Frazer and his Sigma brothers also want to ensure that young males know that they matter.
“We plan to have mentorship for young men — middle and high school age and older,” he said. “We want to be the alternative to gangs on the island .”
To register for next week’s Sigma Scholarship Open or for more information, email Black at jimmy@thestcroixlife.com or visit Kenny Peets at The Buccaneer Hotel Golf Shop for registration forms. Same-day registration will be accepted, but not encouraged, Black said.