Police on St. Croix released a photo of 83-year-old Rawleigh A. Forbes, who went missing from his Golden Rock neighborhood Sunday afternoon, and asking the public’s assistance in finding him.
V.I. Police Glen Dratte said that Forbes’ wife reported him missing around 4:45p.m., from their home just above McDonald’s restaurant in Golden Rock.
He is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He wears his hair in a low haircut, has a grey beard, and was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, white t-shirt, and black sneakers.
Forbes, who wears a medical pouch on his right side, suffers from high blood pressure, is a diabetic, and is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, Dratte said in the released statement.
“Mr. Forbes was last seen walking West on North Side Road passing 5 Corners, La Grande Princesse, Christiansted,” he said.
Residents are urged to call 911, if they see Forbes or call the Ancilmo Marshall Command Police Station at 340-773-2530, near Bassin Triangle, immediately.
