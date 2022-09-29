As the pandemic waned and gatherings and activities returned to a more normal format, singing remained a holdout due to the high rate of aerosols the activity produces.
Island nonprofit Sing St. John hosted virtual concerts and masked practices long after most residents had set their masks aside. This approach is finally set to change, with Sing St. John returning to in-person, mask-optional programming for the 2022-2023 season.
Sing St. John’s programs will include the adults-only St. John Recovery Choir, the Ocama! select children’s choir, the All-Island Children’s Choir, and the senior singalong program, which is currently filming its second season for broadcast on WTJX.
The All-Island Children’s Choir, a residency program offered to all students in kindergarten through fifth grade as part of their school day, will start next month. Sight singing classes and vocal technique workshops are also part of this season’s programming.
“We’re trying to mitigate the risk without keeping us held hostage by this virus,” said Sing St. John Executive Director Kristen Carmichael-Bowers. “If a strong variant comes through, I would absolutely err on the side of caution. We’re here to nourish our community, not harm them.”
For the first time since founding Sing St. John in 2019, Carmichael-Bowers is looking forward to sharing her workload with her newly hired executive assistant and associate choir director, Christie Paul.
“I met her when she first came to my summer program in Vermont,” said Carmichael-Bowers. “She went on to become an intern, then she got a degree in voice and nonprofit management. She’s the perfect person.”
Paul will teach the All-Island Children’s Choir alongside Carmichael-Bowers, and she will be working on sectionals for the St. John Recovery Choir. Bringing Paul on board is part of Sing St. John’s evolution, which has been largely community driven, said Carmichael-Bowers.
“People say what they would love to do and I say, ‘OK,’” she said. “I can’t take credit for all of these programs because they didn’t originate from my own brain. I love serving this community, and you guys always have great ideas.”
Likewise, the community has helped keep the nonprofit funded, along with grants from organizations like the Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands, V.I. Council on the Arts, and V.I. Lottery. Now, Sing St. John is in the middle of its annual appeal, kicked off by a $60,000 matching donation from part-time residents Dana and Martha Robes. The match ends Nov. 30. Donations help ensure Sing St. John’s programs are universally accessible to all interested residents, Carmichael-Bowers said. Membership fees for the nonprofit’s programs are always waived upon request.
“Singing is a release, and it’s also a way to connect across all of those divisions that we just have to be real about,” she said. “It’s really natural for us all to hang out with people who are most like us because we don’t have to translate ourselves. What music does, and what singing together does, is it provides a bridge so we don’t have to translate ourselves when we’re singing together. All of a sudden, we’re riding that same wave.”
To donate to the organization or to sign up for a Sing St. John program, visit www.singstjohn.org.