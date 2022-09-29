St. John

Sing St. John Executive Director Kristen Carmichael-Bowers directs the St. John Recovery Choir, one of the nonprofit’s many programs.

 Photo by SING ST. JOHN.

As the pandemic waned and gatherings and activities returned to a more normal format, singing remained a holdout due to the high rate of aerosols the activity produces.

Island nonprofit Sing St. John hosted virtual concerts and masked practices long after most residents had set their masks aside. This approach is finally set to change, with Sing St. John returning to in-person, mask-optional programming for the 2022-2023 season.