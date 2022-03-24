ST. JOHN — Allegra Muilenburg is Hollywood bound.
The young 18-year-old singer, whose father was raised on St. John and who spent part of her own childhood living on the island, moved on to the next round of American Idol auditions during her March 6 appearance on the show.
During her initial audition, Muilenburg, who sings under the stage name Allegra Miles, performed a new original ballad called “Tainted,” while accompanying herself on the piano.
“Your songwriting is amazing, you look like an artist, you sound like an artist, you must be an artist,” said American Idol judge Lionel Richie. “I want it to go down in history that I was the first to say ‘yes’.”
This isn’t Miles’ first foray into the television singing competition genre. After auditioning five times for The Voice, Miles made it on the show in 2020, eventually ending her run as a semi-finalist. Her American Idol experience started off differently — the show reached out to her with an invitation.
“They reached out in August 2021 over Insta asking me if I wanted to come audition,” Miles told The Daily News. “I never really thought I would audition for another singing show but the reason I ended up auditioning for Idol is I learned you could do originals. I love writing songs and I thought this would be such a cool opportunity to be able to sing my originals on this platform.”
While many singers audition for American Idol in the hopes the show will help further their career, Miles’ goal for her appearance on the show is a bit more meaningful.
“The main thing — and I feel this way about anything I do with music — is I just want to connect with people,” she said. “I hope people can feel something for my music. Spreading love and healing is what music is about for me.”
Music has always been a part of the singer’s life.
Her parents and many other family members possess talent and a love for music. Miles said there was never one definitive moment in her life when she decided to pursue music as a career, because it’s always been a big presence in her life. She was playing piano by age 5, and playing guitar and writing her own songs by age 11.
Miles said her broad musical style is influenced by R&B, soul and folk music, harkening back to the music her parents played when she was younger. When asked to pick one artist who inspires her the most, Miles chose Stevie Wonder.
“My parents would always play him when I was growing up,” she said. “I think I’ve become who I am as an artist from a lot of different inspirations, but he is definitely a big one. Overall, I write what I feel, and that can come out in different forms of musical expression.”
Miles gives a lot of credit to the supportive, creative community of St. John for helping her develop as an artist from a young age.
“My parents were friends with a lot of musicians on St. John and we’d always go to jams and open mics,” she said. “They would let my little 6-year-old-self get up and do a song and everyone was super sweet and supportive. It definitely influenced what I do now.”
The young singer now lives in West Palm Beach, Fla., where she’s found a home among the city’s music scene, which she also describes as very supportive.
“There are so many different types of people and different types of music,” said Miles. “Everyone is so supportive and loving, and it’s just like this family of music. It’s a really cool scene.”
In addition to connecting with people through her music via the American Idol platform, Miles said she hopes to travel, sharing the universal language of music with people from around the world.
“I write about some of the hardest, darkest times in my life, so if one or two people can feel less alone, or feel an instance of hope from one of my songs, that’s really what it’s about at the end of the day,” she said. “It’s about how I can serve people through music.”
Miles’ next appearance on American Idol is slated for Monday. The show will air on ABC at 9 p.m.