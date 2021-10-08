A music teacher has asked a judge to suppress all evidence taken from his home during a search more than four years ago, including a computer storage device that prosecutors say contains child pornography, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
James Lealand Johnston Jr., 67, of Sion Farm, was first arrested by V.I. Police on April 30, 2017, and charged with first-degree unlawful sexual contact.
A musician and guitar teacher, Johnston also goes by the name “JJRocks.”
That arrest came after a 10-year-old music student accused him of molestation, and described to police an orange computer storage device that he said contained child pornography Johnston made him watch, according to court records.
Federal investigators with the Department of Homeland Security interviewed the boy and obtained search warrants for Johnston’s home and electronic devices.
During a search of his home on May 1, 2017, investigators discovered an orange storage device containing “approximately 70 images of male and female minors engaged in sexual acts with other minors and adults,” according to an affidavit. “Additionally, one personal computer’s browsing history revealed websites that are associated with child pornography.”
Johnston was arrested again on Aug. 31 and charged with one count of possession of child pornography, a federal crime that carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and is punishable by up to 20 years in prison, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
Johnston’s defense attorney, Ronald Russell, has filed a motion to suppress all evidence seized during the search.
“On May 1, 2017, several police cars and armed police descended upon the defendant’s house with guns drawn and demanded to search the defendant’s house,” Russell wrote.
During the search, “several personal items were seized” but “no search warrant has been produced by the Government,” Russell wrote. “Defendant claims that no warrant was shown to him; therefore, the warrantless search of his residence was invalid and the items seized pursuant to this illegal search must be suppressed.”
Assistant U.S. Attorney Rhonda Williams-Henry filed a response to the motion, arguing that the search warrant was based on a magistrate judge’s finding of probable cause, and was not executed illegally.
Johnston argued that law enforcement must present a warrant at the time of a search, and it is “absolutely necessary for the search and seizure to be valid.”
“He baldly makes this statement without any supporting authority. He is wrong,” Williams-Henry wrote.
She cited case law showing that “The Fourth Amendment and Rule 41 do not require that ‘the executing officer … present the property owner with a copy of the warrant before conducting his search,’” and said there are no other circumstances that might trigger an exclusion of evidence.
“There was no deliberate, reckless or grossly negligent conduct by VIPD or even HSI at the time of the search of Johnston’s residence. Stating the search was illegal without supporting facts does not make the search illegal. This search was conducted pursuant to a warrant issued by the Superior Court magistrate based upon probable cause,” Williams-Henry wrote.
“To say it was warrantless is to ignore the facts of this case. Nothing warrants the exclusion of the evidence seized. Accordingly, this motion to suppress must fail,” she added.
On Wednesday, District Court Judge Wilma Lewis entered an order scheduling an evidentiary hearing on the motion to suppress for Nov. 3. His federal trial date is currently set for Feb. 7.
Both the federal and local cases are running concurrently, and Johnston may soon be headed to trial in V.I. Superior Court on the charge of unlawful sexual assault.
The case was repeatedly delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Judge Jomo Meade has scheduled jury selection to begin Nov. 15, according to court records.