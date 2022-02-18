TORTOLA — Cruise ship visitors to the British Virgin Islands will know that they’re in Tortola, thanks to a six-foot tall “BVI” sign that is visible in the distance as they sail into port.
The three-letter sign, made of recycled glass and painted in blue, green, and gold, was unveiled Wednesday at the Cyril B. Romney Tortola Pier Park, marking the sixth anniversary of its opening. A statue of Romney — a tourism pioneer who was responsible for the cruise industry coming to the territory — was also unveiled to mark the occasion.
Tourists and locals alike have been flocking to the sign, standing next to the giant structure, for pictures.
Signs bearing the names Virgin Gorda, Anegada and Jost Van Dyke also have also been erected.
Romney Park Business Development and Creative Manager Zoe Walcott, told the Daily News that the BVI Tourist Board had approached the agency about placing the sign at the Tortola pier. But, based on the proposed placement, her company felt the sign would be too big for what was envisioned to happen in the space directly behind it, necessitating trimming the sign down to just three letters.
“Their board had already passed their budget for specific signs being placed — Tortola being one of them — and we asked them if it would be OK if we go ahead and do the BVI sign. So, in speaking with BVI Tourist Board Director Clive McCoy, he was all for it,” Walcott said. “I made contact with Green Crete — who’s also working on another project for us that’s coming out in June — and you’ll notice there’s some cohesion in the colors that you’re seeing now and what will be happening in a future project.”
According to Walcott, the company began looking to place the other welcome signs in “areas that would be less intrusive in terms of taking up space.”
“Collectively, we agreed that we would use the planter as that option. As Tortola would not have been able to fit in there,” she said of the welcome sign at the pier became just “BVI.”
Walcott asked that Green Crete use three of the five BVI national colors in the design that from a visual perspective would fit into the landscape.
The sign is made from recycled glass from Green VI, helping adhere to the park’s mandate of being the first “green pier” in the region.
“The response has been tremendous and I don’t want to take away from the fact that the Pier Park is celebrating six years and that’s no small feat. We’ve been through the hurricanes, we’ve also been through and still navigating COVID and after several years, we have been able to place Cyril’s actual statute [at the park] — that was the focus,” Walcott said.
She said the BVI sign “became a value added to ensure that the pomp and circumstance was given towards the six years but also, the contributions of a nation builder. And because we know he was at the core of tourism, the BVI sign is an extra value added to the space.”
Walcott took note that the sign itself is a big attraction to both locals and tourists.
“The tourists are loving it. The locals are loving it and Pier Park is loving it,” she said.