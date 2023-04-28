TORTOLA — At-Large Representative Ronnie Skelton was sworn in as Opposition Leader of the Fifth House of Assembly on Thursday.
Skelton, the chairman of the Progressive Virgin Islands Movement, was sworn in by Gov. John Rankin.
Skelton’s PVIM had three seats in the Assembly following Monday’s general election. The National Democratic Party also won three seats, and Progressive United won one while the Virgin Islands Party had six. This set off intense negotiations to form a coalition government. Skelton, a political stalwart had been favored to be the next premier, but NDP’s Lorna Smith cut any such aspirations short.
She crossed the aisle to form the government with the VIP, helping Natalio Wheatley retain the premiership he’d been appointed to 11 months ago next month, by giving them a 7-6 majority. Smith was rewarded with the position of deputy premier.
This is Skelton’s third time holding political office. He was first elected in 1999-2003 and sat in the Opposition. In 2003-2007, he became deputy premier, and served as Finance minister and then Health minister, before his party lost the 2007 elections to the VIP.
In 2011, the NDP had a resounding 11-2 victory over the VIP and he returned as Health minister, being re-elected again in 2015 through 2019 when he was voted out.
Skelton, an NDP founding member with Smith’s husband, former Premier Orlando Smith, who served three times in the top spot before retiring in 2019—lost the party’s bitter internal election to Education and Culture Minister Myron Walwyn.
Skelton was then sacked by Orlando Smith after forming PVIM, while a ruling member of the NDP.
Both Skelton and Walwyn lost their seats during the 2019 election. Walwyn (always with NDP) has since switched from an at-large seat to challenge for the Sixth District. In that race, he ousted his former NDP colleague Alvera Maduro-Caines— a three -term legislator who crossed the aisle and joined the Andrew Fahie-led VIP in 2020.
Fahie was stripped of his premiership following his arrest in Miami in April 2002 on cocaine and money laundering conspiracy. Rankin, in May 2022 appointed Wheatley, then deputy premier, to fill the post.
No date has been announced as yet, for the swearing in of the 5th House of Assembly.