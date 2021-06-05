On a sunny Friday afternoon, graduates of the Raphael O. Wheatley Skill Center celebrated their educational accomplishment with family and friends outside the Charlotte Amalie High School auditorium.
The post-secondary career and technical institute offers a variety of certificate programs for students, including culinary arts, clinical medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, phlebotomy technician, hair braiding, computer applications, cosmetology and HVAC.
Formerly known as the St. Thomas Skills Center, the school opened its doors in 1977. It was later named after Raphael Wheatley, a pioneer in vocational education.
“His vision was to make certain that these islands would always have trained individuals in the skills and in the crafts to maintain the territory,” Principal Mario Francis said.
Francis announced the 42nd graduating class was made up of 76 students.
“Here you are, claiming your prize. Your certificate, your passport, to go into the community and make your place as a leader, as a fixer, as a shaker and maker of things. I applaud you,” Francis said.
Valedictorian De’Shanna Maduro and Salutatorian Symour Dawson were honored at the ceremony. Both students received certificates in the clinical medical assistant program.
Maduro noted that while students did have to attend classes virtually for two months, most of her training was completed in person.
Faculty, staff and students bid farewell to Judith Bennett, an instructor for the medical assistant program. Bennett has taught with the program for 18 years. Students and Francis shared their gratitude for all of Bennett’s work.
Four high school students also received their diplomas with the Skills Center students.
Due to COVID precautions, some students from Charlotte Amalie High School and Ivanna Eudora Kean High School were unable to attend their graduations in May.
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. congratulated the high school and skills center students at the commencement ceremony.
“I want to extend a special thank you for pursuing a career in trade, a career in technical. This community needs you so bad,” Bryan said.
He also announced work has begun on the construction of a new Wheatly Skill Center.
To conclude the ceremony, Akira Haynes-Pickering, a graduate in the cosmetology program, serenaded the class.
After receiving her program certificate, she hopes to become a licensed cosmetologist and eventually run her own business.
“I’m going to go take the state board test, both the theory and the practical. I’m going to pass, because I know I will, and then I will be a licensed cosmetologist,” Haynes-Pickering said.