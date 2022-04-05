Skippy Foods, LLC announced a voluntary recall of three different jars of Skippy brand peanut butter due to the possibility of product contamination, according to a Health Department news release issued Sunday.
The company said that 9,353 cases comprising 161,692 pounds of peanut butter may contain fragments of stainless steel from a piece of manufacturing equipment. This prompted the company to issue a recall on Saturday as well as alerting the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the release states.
The company’s site also indicates the cases were shipped to 18 states, but there is no mention of the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The V.I. Health Department, however, noted in a news release that one of the recalled products are WIC approved and “that product is not widely used by VI WIC program participants. However, the VIDOH is proactively advising the public as a precaution.”
The products being recalled are:
• SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread
• SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter Spread
• SKIPPY® Creamy Peanut Butter Blended with Plant Protein
Residents can determine if a jar in their pantry may have been recalled by visiting the company’s website at https://www.peanutbutter.com/recall
Any consumers of the product are advised by the Health Department to return the product to the retailer in which they purchased it for an exchange. Additionally, consumers with questions or concerns should direct them to Skippy Foods Consumer Engagement at 1-866-475-4779.
The Health Department’s release provides contact to a Consumer Engagement Team that is available during business days from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Thus far in the territory, the release states “there have been no consumer complaints.”