Invited guests to Monday night's State of the Territory Address wait outside the gates of the V.I. Legislature Building on St. Thomas. Attendees began gathering at least 90 minutes before the start of Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.'s address to the V.I. Legislature.
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. steps out of his car at the entrance to the V.I. Legislature on St. Thomas for Monday night’s State of the Territory Address.
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. waits in his ceremonial car outside the Legislature Building on St. Thomas before the start of Monday night's State of the Territory Address.
V.I. Police school crossing guard Candy Wattley directs traffic at a pedestrian crossing near the V.I. Legislature building on St. Thomas before Monday night’s State of the Territory Address.
ST. THOMAS — A small but dedicated group of teachers, who stood across from the Legislature on Monday evening as Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. entered to give the State of the Territory address, said they’re disappointed by the lack of progress toward improving education in the Virgin Islands.
While most years dozens of government employees protest outside the governor’s annual address, American Federation of Teachers St. Thomas-St. John President Carol Callwood said the union decided not to organize an official demonstration this year.
