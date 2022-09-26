Cathy Smith, general counsel to the Government Employees’ Retirement System, has been elected chairman of the International Pension and Employee Benefits Law Association.

Smith is the first person of color to hold the chairmanship, and was the first person of color to be elected to the Steering Committee, which she has served on continuously since May 2015.

