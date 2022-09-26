Cathy Smith, general counsel to the Government Employees’ Retirement System, has been elected chairman of the International Pension and Employee Benefits Law Association.
Smith is the first person of color to hold the chairmanship, and was the first person of color to be elected to the Steering Committee, which she has served on continuously since May 2015.
Smith has been a member of the association, known as IPEBLA, since 2010.
GERS Administrator and CEO Austin Nibbs announced the news at a Thursday meeting of the Board of Trustees.
Nibbs said he wanted to recognize Smith’s accomplishment, as the international group includes about 250 members from more than 30 countries.
“I think we should be proud of attorney Smith and wish her well,” Nibbs said.
Trustees applauded and congratulated Smith on the honor.
“I’ve really enjoyed my time at GERS, this has been my best employer,” Smith said.
Smith is from New Orleans, La. She is a graduate of Brandeis University and Tulane University School of Law, and is a member of the V.I. Bar Association. She has been the GERS general counsel since July 2007, and previously worked with the Justice Department and the V.I. Water and Power Authority.
Prior to her election in August, Smith held the position of vice chair and chairman of the Membership Committee. She also served as vice chair of IPEBLA’s 2019 Biennial Conference, according to information provided by Nibbs.
“I am very humbled and proud of the vote of confidence and recognition of my committee work from IPEBLA’s membership. I will do my best to make the Virgin Islands and the GERS proud,” Smith said Friday.
Also elected as vice chairman was Peter Wehner from Germany; as treasurer, Eva Schram from the Netherlands; as secretary, Karen Quinlan from South Africa; and Angela Mazerolle from Canada.
IPEBLA is a Dutch nonprofit organization constituted under the laws of the Netherlands. It was formed in 1987 by pension lawyer Tony Thurnham “to bring together lawyers and other legal professionals throughout the world with a practical interest in the legal aspects of pension schemes and other employee benefit arrangements,” according to Nibbs.
IPEBLA’s aims include “the promotion of greater understanding of the legal relationships between pension and employee benefit plan sponsors, participants, administrators, funding agents, fiduciaries, and regulators,” assistance to lawyers in learning about pension and employee benefits law and design in different countries.
The group holds global conferences and publishes a quarterly journal, holds teleconferences, and conducts a biennial comparative survey.
GERS trustees, at its Thursday meeting, met in executive session and voted to approve a yearlong contract extension for Nibbs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, 2023.
— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.