TORTOLA— National Democratic Party Chairman Marlon Penn said steps are being taken to remove newly-appointed Deputy Premier Lorna Smith from its membership as her coalition with another party continues to reverberate in British Virgin Islands politics.

Smith, who was elected as a member of NDP, crossed the aisle “without consultation” to form a coalition with the Natalio Wheatley-led Virgin Islands Party, giving that party seven of the 13-seats in the House of Assembly.