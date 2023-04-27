TORTOLA— National Democratic Party Chairman Marlon Penn said steps are being taken to remove newly-appointed Deputy Premier Lorna Smith from its membership as her coalition with another party continues to reverberate in British Virgin Islands politics.
Smith, who was elected as a member of NDP, crossed the aisle “without consultation” to form a coalition with the Natalio Wheatley-led Virgin Islands Party, giving that party seven of the 13-seats in the House of Assembly.
The move sent shockwaves throughout the territory, and has been dominating discussions territorywide since Tuesday, a day after the general election that left the VIP with six seats, and setting off intense negotiations to gain a majority of seats to form the new government.
Penn spoke at a joint press conference on Thursday morning at Treasure Isle Hotel with elected leaders and members of Progressive Virgin Islands Movement and Progressive United.
He said that Ronnie Skelton, PVIM’s leader and At-large Representative, and Julian Fraser, PU’s leader and Fourth District Representative, and his NDP colleagues met and came up with a compromise that they thought they could exercise, and set a 3 p.m. schedule for Tuesday for deliberations.
“While we as leaders made a decision to go in a certain direction, Lorna Smith unilaterally made a decision to form the government with the Virgin Islands Party, unbeknownst to me, or anyone in the organization,” Penn said.
He revealed that he also was asked by the VIP to join the party as deputy premier, but declined on “ basis of principle,”
“In moving forward, I want to make it clear to the public that what was formed does not represent our organization. The National Democratic Party has not formed any alliances with the Virgin Islands Party,” he said. “The top brass of our organization have taken steps to make sure the process works, to have Ms. Smith removed from the organization. The voters were betrayed because they voted on the basis of our vision and our campaign.”
Smith originally began her campaign as an Independent, then became an NDP member. She garnered 3,574 votes — the second highest total among the four at-large members — after polls closed on Monday.
On Thursday, when asked why the now six opposition members and Smith could not form the government, Skelton was blunt.
“While we were negotiating, the rug was pulled from under us, so that’s the only reason we’re not in [majority] government,” he said.
Fraser, elected for a seventh consecutive term, said he, too, was approached by his former party, the VIP. He said he told the group the only way he’d work with them is if he was given the premiership. He added that in an initial meeting with PVIM and NDP leaders, they had “amicable discussions.”
According to Fraser, he first met with Skelton, and that during a call, he told Penn that in order to resolve the matter “we have to form the government today. No later than today.”
He did not disclose what he sought from Skelton or Penn when asked. Fraser noted, however, that in another meeting with Skelton— and after he left that meeting and prior to reaching his destination — he got a call telling him that an NDP “had gone.”
“I have no control over what NDP members do,” he said. “So when people are on the street saying ‘Fraser is the reason,’ it’s nothing that could be further from the truth. That’s why we’re not the government today because the National Democratic Party candidate has defected. Six of us are here. We needed one more to form the government, that’s why we’re not the government.”
Smith is the wife of former Premier Orlando Smith, a physician by trade, and has worked as a Permanent Secretary with Lavitiy Stoutt when he was chief minister and also worked with Ralph T. O’Neal, who succeeded him.
Wheatley in a television interview, said the VIP had a “tremendous amount of respect” for Smith. Considering her knowledge, he said that it was fitting for her to hold the title of deputy premier.
“So we know that having someone like her on the team brings a tremendous benefit,” he said. “So I think Mrs. Lorna Smith should be commended for stepping up to the plate at the time when the country needed her and we need political stability as we seek to implement the reforms” from the Commission of Inquiry and other projects.
Smith has not made a public statement since she crossed the aisle.
Caption: Opposition members at a Thursday press conference, addressing the election and NDP’s Lorna Smith’s move to the VIP to form the government. L-R: Stacy Mather, Melvin “Mitch Turnbull and Ronnie Skelton of PVIM. Marlon Penn and Myron Walwyn of NDP and PU’s Julian Fraser.
2. Deputy Premier, Lorna Smith