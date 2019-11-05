ST. THOMAS — Management at Cost-U-Less are hoping Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — SNAP — cards can be processed today, after the first few days of the store’s reopening left SNAP recipients empty-handed.
According to Dan McConnell, president of The Northwest Company International, which owns Cost-U-Less, the lapse in SNAP EBT services was due largely to a technical “glitch,” one that no longer made the store an authorized EBT vendor by the federal Food and Nutrition Services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.