ST. THOMAS — Management at Cost-U-Less are hoping Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — SNAP — cards can be processed today, after the first few days of the store’s reopening left SNAP recipients empty-handed.

According to Dan McConnell, president of The Northwest Company International, which owns Cost-U-Less, the lapse in SNAP EBT services was due largely to a technical “glitch,” one that no longer made the store an authorized EBT vendor by the federal Food and Nutrition Services.

— Contact A.J. Rao at 340-714-9104 or email ajrao@dailynews.vi.