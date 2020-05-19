If all goes according to plan, Social Security recipients in the territory will not have to fill out any paperwork to get their stimulus checks.
So said Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. on Monday, indicating that the U.S. Social Security Administration has agreed to work with the U.S. Treasury and the V.I. Internal Revenue Bureau to identify and provide data for eligible Social Security beneficiaries in the territory.
According to Bryan, this will allow the IRB to disburse checks to Social Security recipients in a faster, more efficient way.
“This is fantastic news,” Bryan said at a Government House press briefing on St. Croix. “I know a lot of you in the community [had] a lot of angst over having seniors come out and fill out withholding papers. So, this is a big win for the entire team.”
Early on, concerns were raised that Social Security recipients in the territory, who aren’t required to file tax returns, would not be able to receive their stimulus checks in a timely fashion — or at all — unless they filled out a 1040 tax form, which is used for personal federal income tax.
AARP Virgin Islands State Director Troy de Chabert-Schuster called this arrangement “unusually burdensome,” as it put the most vulnerable people in the community at greater risk.
“We also believe that it is unnecessary given that the SSA maintains the necessary 1099 data on Social Security beneficiaries living in the territories,” de Chabert-Schuster said at Monday’s briefing. “SSA sharing this information with the local tax authority should alleviate the need to file taxes to receive payments.”
AARP made this point in several letters to the Social Security Administration, pushing for a level playing field between Social Security beneficiaries in the territories and those on the mainland, who aren’t required to file a 1040 form.
Bryan said his administration is still awaiting “final details” from the Social Security Administration and expects to receive all recipient data by the end of this week. He added that mailing addresses will be compiled and checks will be sent as soon as possible.
The stimulus checks are part of a $2 trillion federal coronavirus response bill — the CARES Act — and aim to give relief to residents who have suffered a financial blow from the pandemic.
Checks amount to $1,200 for each single adult with an annual income of less than $75,000, and $2,400 for married couples who file joint returns with a household income of less than $150,000.
The payments are phased out for single adults earning more than $99,000 and joint filers earning more than $198,000. Households will also receive $500 for each child under 17.
To date, 6,271 checks — totaling roughly $10 million — have been issued in the territory.
Bryan said he anticipates another $10 million this week.