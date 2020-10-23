ST. CROIX — American Cancer Society of St. Croix has once again been forced to reposition its campaigns to fall in line with the realities of the global pandemic.
Initially postponing the Relay for Life from May to October, the organization will now hold a motorcade this weekend.
The Cancer Awareness Motorcade will start from the D.C. Canegata Recreational Center in Christiansted at 2 p.m. Sunday and travel west to the Sunshine Mall parking lot in Frederiksted around 5 p.m.
“Once we get to Sunshine Mall, we will be holding a small candlelight ceremony,” said events chairperson Rosalie Javois. “We will have a few people addressing the motorcade participants and all of the teams that have been a part of the fundraising efforts for this year. We will be out here raising awareness, but also sending love and support to the current patients who are battling with cancer and to our survivors who have won their fight.”
Due to V.I. Health Department guidelines, only 50 vehicles — those associated with the 20 teams that have fulfilled their financial commitment to the fundraiser — will be allowed to participate in the motorcade, Javois said. She encourages people to show support as the decorated vehicles of the motorcade snake through the communities.
“We would all have preferred to have thousands of people out with us on the field at Educational Complex like we have done in the past, but we are all trying to stay safe from COVID-19,” she said. “We are a resilient and understanding community and since this virus brought us limes, we will go ahead and enjoy drinking our limeade.”
Javois said that as so as soon as it is safe to do so, they will host an elegant affair just for the community’s cancer survivors.
Dona Jones, longtime Relay for Life chairperson, said while the pandemic has changed the dynamics of the fundraiser, it has not changed the local fight against cancer.
“COVID-19 has stopped a lot of things from happening and changed how people live, but it has not stopped cancer from still affecting thousands of people daily, so we can’t stop working toward raising money to help them,” Jones said. “The need is still very great.”
The Cancer Society has already received $64,000 in pledges toward the event’s $100,000 goal — which is in line with the goal for the annual Relay for Life, Javois said.
To donate, visit www.relayforlife.org.stcroixvi. For more information, contact Javois at 340-513-4620.