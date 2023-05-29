ST. THOMAS — This weekend Sol Seekers found what they were looking for, as international and local talent took the stage and attendees danced the night away.
Goldvey Consulting partnered with local businesses and industry professionals to produce the territory’s first electronic dance music festival.
The three-day festival came with all the hallmarks of an EDM production; thumping bass, large jumbo screens flashing colorful visuals, lasers, smoke cannons, and confetti.
“It’s honestly super nostalgic, because I came here when I was 18 and had so many beautiful memories, so to be able to come back at the age of 24 and be much further in my career and in my life, it’s cool to come back and see how the island has grown,” Charly Jordan told The Daily News on Friday night after her performance.
Jordan joined Jon Delgado, EarthtoPink, KSHMR and Alan Walker for Friday night’s line up.
Jordan said EDM artists such as Alison Wonderland, Rezz and NGHTMRE inspired her to pursue a career in music.
“Being from Las Vegas, some of the best artists in the world have residencies there, so I just grew up around incredible music,” Jordan said.
Jordan currently has a DJ residency with Zouk Group at the Resorts World Las Vegas and is looking forward to more performances throughout the U.S.
“I’m doing three shows a weekend right now, so next I’ll be in New York and North Caroline,” Jordan said. “I’m booked out all summer, so I’m excited to get back into touring.”
British-Norwegian music producer and DJ Alan Walker was the headliner for Friday night and noted that it was his first time performing in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
“I think it’s pretty cool and it’s an honor to be a part of it,” Walker said.
Walker began producing music at the young age of 17, and is known for his breakout song “Faded,” which he performed on Friday night. Walker has performed around the world at many renowned festivals such as Ultra, Electric Daisy Carnival, Project Glow and Lollapalooza.
Walker has a dedicated fanbase, and frequently incorporates them in his musical productions. In his latest single “Hero” he asked fans to submit drawings which he featured in the song’s music video.
“You have a hero, someone that means so much for you, and someone that could save you, and make your life better or change your life in a good way,” Walker said.
For aspiring DJs and producers, Walker’s piece of advice is to stay true to yourself and find your own sound.
“Make what makes you happy and sets you apart from everybody else,” Walker said.