Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. has announced that the V.I. Bureau of Internal Revenue and the Finance Department have mailed out almost $25 million in $1,400 Stimulus Checks to 10,000 residents.
Bryan had said on April 12 that the Bureau had received the federal funding and checks could start going out within days. But the first checks have just been released, according to a news release issued by Government House on Wednesday.
“This week’s distribution of $24.9 million in federal funds from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan is the first of a number of 10,000-check batches of Stimulus funds that are being sent out,” according to the news release.
Finance and the Internal Revenue sent out the $600 checks from the federal “CARES Act II” to 41,524 — or 92 percent — of the approximately 45,000 Virgin Islanders who filed their 2019 tax return, according to Government House.
“The vast majority of the remaining individuals either did not qualify because their income is too high, or they have an issue with their 2019 tax filing,” Bryan said during Monday’s weekly press briefing.
Persons who did not receive a $600 stimulus payment and believe they meet the qualifications for eligibility, should contact the Bureau of Internal Revenue at their hotline number 340-714-9325.
“I know that many in the public have expressed frustration with getting in contact with someone on the hotline. As you can imagine, there is an overwhelming volume of calls received daily,” Bryan said during the briefing. “So, I encourage you to visit the Bureau at their offices on St. Croix in Sunny Isle and on St. Thomas in Red Hook.”