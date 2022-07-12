The son of a former British Virgin Islands official will remain jailed without bond while he awaits trial on charges that he and his mother conspired with former BVI Premier Andrew Fahie to smuggle millions of dollars worth of cocaine through the territory.
Kadeem Maynard, 31, was taken into custody on April 28 on St. Thomas, and indicted on charges of conspiracy to import a controlled substance, conspiracy to engage in money laundering, and attempted money laundering. If convicted, he is facing a minimum 10-year sentence and the possibility of life in prison.
Also charged in the conspiracy is Maynard’s mother, BVI Ports Authority Managing Director Oleanvine Maynard, 60, and Fahie, 51.
On Thursday, Kathleen Williams, a U.S. District Court judge for the Southern District of Florida, granted the parties’ motion to delay the trial to give both sides more time to review evidence in the complex case, and scheduled the trial date for Jan. 17.
Fahie and the Maynards were arrested in a sting operation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and agents said they recorded the trio discussing plans to help a self-proclaimed Lebanese Hezbollah group ship Colombian cocaine through BVI ports to the U.S. undetected by law enforcement.
Oleanvine Maynard and Fahie were arrested on April 28 at a Florida airport after undercover agents took them aboard a plane and showed them bags of fake cash as payment for their participation in the scheme, according to court records.
Court documents do not specify where on St. Thomas Kadeem Maynard was taken into custody, but prosecutors said Maynard had traveled to the U.S. Virgin Islands to meet with the “sister” of a confidential informant, “to pick up a satellite phone, $30,000 for bribes, and to arrange for the delivery of his cocaine from St. Thomas to Tortola.”
Oleanvine Maynard is the only one of the three co-defendants who stipulated to being jailed without bond while she awaits trial, and she is currently being held at the federal detention center in Miami, according to court records and the Bureau of Prisons website.
Her son is also being held at the same facility, after Magistrate Judge Chris McAiley signed a 10-page detention order Thursday, which found there is no combination of conditions that would ensure Maynard would not flee prosecution if released pending trial.
Meanwhile, Fahie was released from custody on June 13 after satisfying the terms of a $500,000 corporate surety bond and a $500,000 personal surety bond.
Those conditions include that Fahie remain under house arrest and live with his adult daughters, who are U.S. citizens, at their apartment in Florida.
While Fahie has close family members living in the district where he is being prosecuted, the Maynards do not, and Judge McAiley cited that as one reason why he would not grant Kadeem Maynard pretrial conditions of release.
“The defendant has no meaningful ties to this District. The pretrial services report reflects that the defendant has no relatives who reside here, and he has no employment history in the United States,” McAiley wrote. “Most of his family resides in Tortola and St. Kitts, although he has a brother who lives in Washington, DC, and another who lives in St. Croix.”
Further, the judge wrote, “The defendant advised that he resides in Baltimore, Maryland, and Tortola. The government advised that it searched for international travel records of the defendant traveling to or from Maryland, between 2008 and April 2022, and found nothing, which creates doubt about where Defendant lives.
According to the order, “The defendant’s wife recently booked a hotel in Miami for three months, until October 2022. This temporary connection to this District does not assure this Court that the defendant is committed to appearing before this Court as required.”
In addition, “The Defendant’s alleged conduct is extremely serious; he coordinated and participated in meetings between the Premier of the BVI and the BVI’s Director of Ports for the purpose of allowing safe passage of tens of thousands of kilograms of cocaine to and from the BVI on behalf of the Sinaloa cartel, for an enormous profit.”
“The defendant also arranged for payment in the form of cocaine, demonstrating that he knows how to distribute significant quantities of cocaine and has relationships with others who could help him accomplish this goal,” McAiley wrote. “The scheme involved the creation of shell companies, bank accounts, communications using coded language, and millions of dollars transferred internationally and demonstrates the defendant’s sophistication about these matters. The weight of the evidence the government proffered is strong, and this is a factor that supports the defendant’s detention.”
It’s unclear which of Maynard’s claims to undercover agents were true, and which were mere bragging.
For example, Maynard was secretly recorded during a meeting with a confidential source, or “CS” in Tortola in March saying that he and his mother “had been waiting to meet with the CS ever since they were contacted by members of the Lebanese Group,” and he had “already started to make connections and put things in place.”
The confidential source said he had trafficked drugs for a long time, and Maynard “responded that he had been doing it for 20 years,” which would mean he had started drug smuggling at age 11.
The judge found that under the circumstances, there is “powerful incentive” for Maynard to flee, “and he has the means to accomplish this. The defendant owns a boat and has the means and skill to use a vessel to leave the United States and travel to a country that does not have an extradition treaty with the United States. The government also proffered evidence that he has access to private aircraft,” according to the order.
“The defendant has traveled extensively. He also has the sophistication, connections and means to acquire false identification documents, and to otherwise access assistance to avoid the jurisdiction of this Court. The government has advised that although the BVI does have an extradition treaty with the United States, prior denials of extradition in similar circumstances, combined with the lengthy approval process requiring authorization from the United Kingdom, would seriously complicate extradition of the defendant from the BVI, if he chose to abscond there,” McAiley wrote.
Maynard has no prior history of arrests or convictions, which is a factor in favor of his release, the judge added.
“Yet, the defendant appears to have lived a life of comfort and privilege, and the Court is very concerned that he will be unwilling to appear before this Court knowing the high likelihood that he may be ordered to serve a lengthy period of incarceration,” McAiley wrote.