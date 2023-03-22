ST. THOMAS — Students at Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School now have access to a “Comfort Closet” of free hygiene supplies on campus, thanks to the St. Thomas Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.
“Comfort closets” have been utilized in schools across the country as a way to discreetly provide students with critical supplies they might not otherwise have access to.
Sorority members gathered at the campus Tuesday morning to formally donate items and see the closet where school staff will help students select from supplies like toothbrushes and toothpaste, deodorant, and pads and tampons.
The sorority has long worked to support the school, and educators said they needed help with basic hygiene resources for students, according to Kifani Hendricks-Carey, who serves as both an assistant principal at the school, and is Social Action Committee Chairperson of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.
“We’re just trying to fill in the gap where students can come get the resources they need,” Hendricks-Carey said.
Chapter members personally purchased and donated supplies to stock the closet. Hendricks-Carey estimated it’ll likely take between $500 to $1,000 annually to provide students what they need, and additional community donations are welcomed.
The St. Croix alumnae chapter is discussing creating a comfort closet on that island, and the Gwinnett County, Georgia chapter is interested in assisting with donations, so “it’s far-reaching,” she added.
Hendricks-Carey said in some cases, families may not be able to afford the items, especially as inflation drives up the cost of household goods, and some students may just need an extra push to manage their personal hygiene after hitting puberty.
“It’s definitely needed,” said Principal Terrence Corbett.
The school’s students are age 11 to 15, and staff have been helping counsel students on their evolving hygiene needs in an effort to prepare them for adulthood.
“We have seen a change and they were very receptive,” and asked excellent questions, Corbett said.
He thanked sorority members for their donations and initiative.
“There’s a great need in our community, so we would like everyone to chip in,” said Shanika Charles, President of the St. Thomas Alumnae Chapter, which has 71 active members.
Vernelle deLagarde serves as Social Action Coordinator for the Eastern Region and oversees the St. Thomas chapter.
Membership in the alumnae chapters and the Sigma Psi Chapter at the University of the Virgin Islands is by invitation, and the organizations’ purpose “is to do programs and projects such as this to fulfill the needs of the community,” deLagarde said.
The chapter has a five-point programmatic thrust that includes education, economic development, international understanding, political awareness and involvement, and physical and mental health. The St. Thomas Alumnae Chapter is celebrating its 35th anniversary with a gala on May 27th, and “it’s a beautiful organization,” deLagarde said.
Anyone interested in donating hygiene items to the DST Comfort Closet at BCB is encouraged to visit the chapter website at STTACDST.org for contact information.
