Comfort Closet group photo

Staff at Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School join members of the St. Thomas Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority on Tuesday to mark the opening of a “Comfort Closet,” where students can discreetly receive free hygiene supplies on campus. Terrence Corbett, principal of Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School, holds the left side of the sign, and St. Thomas Alumnae Chapter President Shanika Charles is holding the right side.

 Daily News Photo by SUZANNE CARLSON

ST. THOMAS — Students at Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School now have access to a “Comfort Closet” of free hygiene supplies on campus, thanks to the St. Thomas Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

“Comfort closets” have been utilized in schools across the country as a way to discreetly provide students with critical supplies they might not otherwise have access to.

