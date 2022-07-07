A South Carolina man was arrested on a warrant from his home state, after he was detained at King Airport on St. Thomas, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Delia Smith.
Maurice Eugene Tucker, 35, made his initial court appearance May 19, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ruth Miller following his arrest on a warrant from Columbia, South Carolina, according to the news release. Tucker was released on a $25,000 unsecured bond and other conditions to allow him to return to South Carolina for further court proceedings.
“According to court documents, on May 4, 2021, South
Carolina grand jury returned an indictment charging Tucker with being a felon in possession of a firearm. On May 15, 2022, Tucker was detained by Customs and Border Protection officers at the Cyril E. King Airport after he appeared for primary inspection before boarding a flight to the mainland. Thereafter, Tucker was arrested and taken into custody by officers of the Virgin Islands Police Department,” according to the news release.
This matter is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina.