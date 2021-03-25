After a flurry of motions, the Virgin Islands government and Southland Gaming are back in negotiations and close to a settlement, according to a new court filing.
But in order to end the litigation over gambling at the St. Thomas racetrack, the parties say they will need substantial time to secure the necessary changes to Virgin Islands law and “approval from government agencies.”
U.S. District Court Judge Robert Molloy has agreed to continue the trial to give the parties time to negotiate.
The negotiations come just over three weeks after both parties asked Molloy to decide the case based on the facts already in evidence, without a trial.
Assistant V.I. Attorney General Ariel Smith argues that while the Virgin Islands entered an exclusive contract with Southland in 2003 to install VLTs at the Clinton Phipps track on St. Thomas — that agreement expired in 2008 and “the purported 2013 amendment is not valid. Yet, even if it were deemed valid, the exclusivity provision did not carry over.”
Southland’s attorney, Christopher Kroblin, argues the government breached its exclusive agreement with Southland when it entered into a 2016 contract with VIGL to operate both the St. Thomas and St. Croix tracks, and install slot machines at both facilities.
Southland originally filed suit in 2018, and the case has delayed renovations at both tracks, which have long suffered from neglect and were seriously damaged in the 2017 hurricanes.
VIGL’s Chief Operating Officer Lance Griffith announced in December that the company has decided to allow its operating agreement with the government — which was struck in March 2018 — to expire while the parties wait for the court case to be resolved.
An amicable resolution once again appears to be a possibility, according to the new motion filed Friday by Smith and Kroblin.
“The government, Southland and VIGL have continued their discussions and with the assistance of the mediator believe that they can reach an agreement that will resolve this lawsuit without court intervention,” according to the motion. “The settlement that is under consideration would involve modifications to VIGL’s Franchise Agreement and Virgin Islands law, as well as approval from governmental agencies. As a result, finalizing and effecting such a settlement will require more coordination and time than usually required in a civil case.”
Molloy has agreed to stay the case until June 18, and said the parties must file a joint status report every month. He also scheduled a status conference for June 23.